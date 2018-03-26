Upcoming activities & programs at North Park
Updated 10 hours ago
Here are a some of the programs coming up at North Park:
Thursday, March 29
• Adult Nature Walk: 10 a.m. to noon, Ice Rink parking lot. 18 and older. Free.
Saturday, March 31
• L.L. Bean High Energy Hike: 9 a.m. to noon, North Park Lake Boat Launch. 8 and older. Free. Register .
• Tinkergarten: 10 to 11:15 a,n, Administration Building parking lot. 5 years old and younger. Free, registration required .
• Dek Hockey Clinics: 10 to 11 a.m., ages 4 to 6 years old. 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., ages 7 to 12. North Park Dek Hockey Rink. Free. Register .
• Venture Outdoors Easter Egg Geocaching: 2 to 4 p.m., $12 for members, $18 non-members. Register.
• Full Moon Hike with Park Rangers: 8 to 10 p.m. Flagstaff Parking Lot, all ages. Free. Register .
Mondays, April 2-26
Mountain Biking Level 1: 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. Pie Traynor Field parking lot. 8 to 15 years old. Cost: $100-$125. Register .
Mondays, April 2-26
Mountain Biking Level 2: 5:15 to 6:45 p.m. Pie Traynor Field parking lot. 9 to 15 years old. Cost: $100-$125. Register.
Thursday, April 5
• Adult Nature Walk: 10 a.m. to noon, Ice Rink parking lot. 18 and older. Free.
Thursday, April 5-29
Slow Flow Yoga: 7 to 8 p.m., Rose Barn. All ages. $30-$40. Register .
Saturday, April 7
•L.L. Bean Introduction to Fly-Casting Course, noon to 3 p.m. Mars shelter. 12 and older. $69. Register .
• Stewards of the Park Day: Volunteer Service Activity, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Latodami Nature Center. All ages. Free. Register .
Sunday, April 8
• L.L. Bean Dog Day Hike: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pie Traynor Field. All ages. Free. Register .
