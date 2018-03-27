Alcohol might be factor in wreck that injured 3 North Hills High School students

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ross police say alcohol may have been a factor in a two-vehicle accident in which three North Hills High School students were seriously injured.

The accident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Friday and forced the stretch of Thompson Run Road between Radcliffe Road and Babcock Boulevard to be closed for several hours while an accident reconstruction team investigated, according to authorities.

Three of the four students involved in the wreck — two boys and a girl — were taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to Ross police Det. Brian Kohlhepp.

“There is some indication that alcohol may have played a role in this crash, including observations officers made at the scene, while in contact with the driver and from evidence that we saw following the crash,” Kohlhepp said.

School district officials confirmed that the teenagers involved in the wreck attend North Hills High School.

Accident investigators also are trying to determine whether the vehicles, which were both traveling north along Thompson Run, were racing. The road is one lane in each direction.

Kohlhepp said an event data recorder in one of the vehicles may yield more information about the accident.

“Some newer cars have a device that records information about the use of turn signals, brakes, seat belts, headlights and the degree the steering wheel was turned,” he said. “We don't yet know if all that information was gathered, but whatever was recorded could help us determine what happened.”

Ross police also employed a drone to take aerial still photographs and video of the accident scene to assist with the probe.

The detective said no charges will be filed until the investigation has been completed.

While not referencing drinking and driving directly, North Hills Superintendent Pat Mannarino issued a statement about the problems caused by “irresponsible actions.”

“Too often, we as drivers forget the serious responsibility we accept when we get behind the wheels of our vehicles,” North Hills Superintendent Pat Mannarino said in an emailed statement.

“I encourage everyone to refrain from those activities that distract us from our duties as safe and accountable drivers for the sake of ourselves, our passengers and all others on the roadway,” he said. “Sadly, irresponsible actions do occur and lead to irreversible consequences, and all parties involved have to live with those consequences. As a district, our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those affected by this weekend's accident.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.