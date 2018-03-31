Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

North Allegheny, Pine-Richland students make equestrian nationals

Kristy Locklin | Saturday, March 31, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
Coach Chelsie Stair, Katie Finley, Madelyn Trebilcock, Jacqueline Chalifoux, and Claire Rockacy. Katie qualified for Nationals as an individual. Madelyn, Claire and Jacqueline are the three riders representing the Middle School Team. Claire also qualified as an individual (as well as riding for the team).
Representing the Candy Lane Acres Middle School IEA Team at Nationals are Claire Rockacy, Jacqueline Chalifoux, Madelyn Trebilcock and Coach Chelsie Stair.
Katie Finley and Claire Rockacy qualified individually for Nationals.
Four local girls are galloping to a national horse riding competition.

The Interscholastic Equestrian Association's Hunt Seat Nationals, held at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse April 20-22, pits teams and individuals against each other on fence-jumping and flat courses.

North Allegheny students Katie Finley and Jacqueline Chalifoux, along with Pine-Richland seventh-graders Madelyn Trebilcock and Claire Rockacy will represent Zone 11, which includes riders from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia.

The girls take the reins at Candy Lane Acres in Franklin Park. The barn offers riding lessons, camps, parties and horse leasing. Chelsie Stair is the head trainer and instructor, and will be accompanying the group to New York.

Since September, the middle school pupils have been working toward qualifying for nationals, but, for all of them, horse-riding has been a life-long passion.

Madelyn, 13, has been talking about the majestic animals since she learned how to speak. At age 4, her mom enrolled her in lessons at Candy Lane Acres. Just a few years later, she was competing in 10 shows annually. Together with her Hanovarian, Cassius, she serves as an ambassador for Carousel Horse and Tack Shop in Saxonburg.

“When going to a show I like going to the ones where the competition is tough,” says Madelyn, who jumps in the saddle six days a week. “It helps me to gauge my abilities compared to other accomplished riders.”

Madelyn's classmate, Claire, 13, took an interest in horses four years ago while attending a birthday party at the stable. Her BFF is a grey thoroughbred named Stanley.

“I am planning on being a doctor, but I'm going to ride as long as I can,” she says.

Horse ownership isn't necessary to compete in IEA competitions, which are open to public and private school students in grades 6 to 12. Participants draw a horse just prior to a showing and get two practice jumps, which adds an element of difficulty.

“It is amazing as a non-rider to watch the kids ride completely unknown horses with the confidence and poise that they do,” says Sylvia Choi, Jacqueline's mom. “The IEA shows are truly a test of the rider's abilities.”

Recently, the family began leasing a paint mare named Luna from Candy Lane Acres.

“Our IEA team has been very successful this year, and I am so proud and glad to be a part of it,” Jacqueline, 13, says. “Aside from IEA, I haven't had the opportunity to do a lot of other shows but do plan to do some this summer. I hope to win more shows in the future.”

Katie, 12, hopes to be riding her own horse by the end of the summer, but, for now, she enjoys the company of Candy Lane Acres residents, Armani, who sticks his tongue out to the side of his mouth after every treat you give him, begging for more, and Sisco, a pony who is terrified of long, flowing skirts.

“Horseback riding is a great sport to join because when you are stressed out or worried about something, the minute you hop on that horse, all of those worries go away and you just ride and have fun,” she says.

Kristy Locklin is a Tribune-Review contributor.

