North Hills

North Allegheny nixes security training after complaint about Facebook posts

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 12:45 p.m.

The North Allegheny School District has cancelled a training session scheduled for tonight by its security consultant after a parent complained about posts the company's owner made on social media, according to the superintendent.

Plans for the free program taught by the McCandless-based security firm INPAX Academy of Personal Protection were announced during a March 5 public presentation the district held in the wake of the mass shooting at a Florida high school. That program, which outlined the measures NA has in place to keep kids safe, included a presentation by INPAX owner Sam Rosenberg.

The class Rosenberg planned to conduct tonight is called ASSERT , or Active Shooter Survival Escape and Response Training, which instructs teachers and staff how to spot early indicators of a potentially violent student and what to do if they come face-to-face with an armed attacker.

The notice posted at the bottom of the Safety and Security page on NA's website said the program “was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances” but provided no explanation.

The district explained its decision to cancel the class in a news release issued this morning and added it to its website.

“Last week, a district parent shared concerns regarding inappropriate content on social media channels affiliated with INPAX,” Superintendent Bob Scherrer wrote. “These posts violate district policy and are not in line with the district's mission and vision. Since we communicated our concerns with INPAX last week, actions were taken to remove the social media posts.”

Scherrer said the more than 260 people who signed up for the free program scheduled at Carson Middle School were notified by email about the cancellation and that the district “is currently reassessing its partnership with INPAX.”

Rosenberg concedes that some people might consider the posts, which included comments and political cartoons about violence and threats of terrorism, as being “in poor taste.”

“Somebody went to my Facebook page and went through several years of posts to cherry pick a few things that cast me in a bad light,” he said. “When the district made me aware of this, I acknowledged their concern and took immediate action to remove the posts.”

But Rosenberg said he was “shocked” when he learned that the district cancelled tonight's class.

“I would never intentionally offend anyone,” he said. “All the person had to do was alert me to these posts, which included items posted by others that I shared on social media, and I would have removed them. But that's not what happened.”

Rosenberg called the district's reaction “troubling.”

“What purpose does cancelling the class serve?” he said. “It doesn't do anything to serve the safety of our community and our school children.”

In response to the district's decision to cancel the class, Rosenberg is offering three free sessions at his academy in McCandless for parents who are still interested in the program.

The classes, which are limited to 60 people per session, will be held tonight from 6:30 to 9 p.m., and on April 3 and 7. To attend, RSVP by calling 724-759-7571 or sign up online .

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

