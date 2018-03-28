Newest McCandless police officer sworn in

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

McCandless council voted unanimously in February to hire Richard C. Cerrillos as a police officer.

At Monday night's council meeting, the 2006 North Allegheny High School graduate's addition to the police force became official when he was sworn into office by council President Kim Zachary.

Cerrillos served in the Marine Corps from 2008 to 2011, which included service in Afghanistan. He began his law enforcement career with the Pittsburgh Police Bureau in 2013, where he served on a special response team that handled critical incidents and hazardous materials situations.

Chief David DiSanti said he became “extremely impressed” with Cerrillos during interviews for the job.

“He brings some very valuable experience to our community,” the chief said. “But the thing that impresses me the most about him is his genuine sincerity in wanting to come back home and serve here in McCandless and make a difference in kids' lives.”

