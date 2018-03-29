Books for needy kids being collected in North Park through June 1

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Park is one of seven locations where people can drop off children's books for low-income children who will be participating in Allegheny County's summer food program.

New picture books, early reader books and chapter books for children ages 5 through 12 will be accepted through June 1.

A list of suggested titles is available on Allegheny County's Department of Human Services donation page on Amazon.com .

Books purchased from the site will be shipped directly to DHS.

Books can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at North Park's administrative offices at 303 Pearce Mill Road. Donations also are being collected at the county's Boyce, Round Hill, South Park and White Oak parks.

Additionally, drop-off boxes are located in the Human Services Building at One Smithfield Street, Downtown; and the county executive's office in the courthouse, 436 Grant Street in Downtown.

The summer food program provides free breakfast, lunch and recreation for children up to age 18 who receive free or reduced lunches during the school year.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.