Ross, Shaler cops issue alert about thefts from vehicles
Updated 14 hours ago
Two police departments in the North Hills have issued warnings to residents about leaving vehicle doors unlocked after receiving reports about thefts.
Ross police said they received reports about overnight thefts from vehicles in the Sunset Drive and Thompson Run Road areas as well in the vicinity of Grove Avenue.
Ross is assigning additional patrols overnight in the areas where the thefts occurred and remind residents to keep their vehicles locked and call 911 if they see suspicious activity.
Shaler police also issued a warning to residents to keep valuables out of site and lock their vehicle doors after receiving reports about “numerous thefts” that are believed to be occurring between 1 and 4 a.m.
The department did not say where the incidents occurred.
Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.