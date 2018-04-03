April 14 ceremony, open house slated to mark Franklin Park's new fire station

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From keeping dalmatians as mascots to the eight-pointed Maltese cross that adorns their helmets and clothing, firefighters are known for maintaining their traditions — even when it involves marking a leap forward into the future.

Members of the Franklin Park Volunteer Fire Co. will hold a traditional “fire hose decoupling ceremony” at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 14 to mark the completion of its state-of-the-art fire station on the site of its previous facility along Rochester Road.

The ceremony in which a pair of fire houses are uncoupled or disconnected, replaces the ribbon cutting that occurs when many new buildings are opened.

Firefighters moved into the 24,000-square-foot fire station in mid-February but wanted to hold a formal event in which the public can participate, said Bob Jarvis, president of the fire service.

The Ingomar Middle School Ensemble will perform the national anthem and the Rev. Nathan Beard of Fairmont Presbyterian Church will do the invocation. Guest speakers will be Mayor Dennis O'Keefe; state Rep. Mike Turzai; state Sen. Randy Vulakovich; Allegheny County Councilwoman Cindy Kirk; and Matt Brown, the county's chief of emergency services.

The ceremony will be followed by a guided tour of the station and fire-fighting apparatus, a “house on fire” demonstration for kids, refreshments, gifts and an opportunity to speak with officials about joining the volunteer service.

The new $4.8 million fire station was built after borough and fire company officials had considered refurbishing the old station, which was built in 1949. But a study determined that the cost of replacing the old building's roof and bringing it up to current safety codes made it more cost-effective to build a new facility, Jarvis said. The project was funded by a 20-year bond issue.

