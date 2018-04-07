Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Science Olympiad held at Eden Hall

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 7, 2018, 10:06 p.m.
Eden Hall Upper Elementary fourth-graders Michael Desjardins and Ella Dunlap are challenged to create an object that slowly sinks in water. The goal is to build an object that slowly sinks to the bottom of the tank rather than instantly.
Eden Hall Upper Elementary School fourth-graders Katelyn Rickard and Ella Tarasovich are encouraged to create a concoction at the Science Olympiad out of glue, starch and salt during the Gunk Station.
Eden Hall Upper Elementary fourth-graders Claire Nussbaum and Lucy Bish learn more about electrical conductors and insulators during the Circuit Wizardry Station at the Science Olympiad.
Eden Hall Upper Elementary fourth-graders Carson Colvin and Lawrence Timmons watch as they create a chemical change by placing vinegar and baking soda in a tiny film container that sends the vinegar/baking soda rocket sky high during the Science Olympiad.
Competition, problem-solving and critical thinking skills are just some of the ingredients used to formulate a successful Science Olympiad.

Students in fourth grade participated in Eden Hall Upper Elementary School's Science Olympiad by hosting two days of science experiments April 4 and 6.

Some of this year's science experiments included the Tower of Terror, Slowly Sinking Animals, Pentathlon, Barge Building, Jeopardy/Kahoot, Puff Mobiles, Aerodynamics, Rubber Band Catapult, Gunk, Reflection Relay, Circuit Wizardry, Lab Ratz and the Mystery Can.

