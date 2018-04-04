Ross reviving effort to ban residents from feeding deer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The woods running through Ross and much of the North Hills is a draw for people looking to live near nature.

But the abundance of green space also is a big draw for wildlife such as deer, who apparently have lots of human allies setting out tasty snacks for them.

Some Ross officials think the deer would be better off fending for themselves by making it illegal for residents to feed them.

Ross Commissioner Dan DeMarco said the township will take another crack at adopting an ordinance to prohibit the practice.

“I know we have a deer problem,” he said at the board's committee meeting on Monday. “And I know it (the ordinance) is controversial with some resident. And I know there are people who think it's horrible that we would want to control the deer. But I feel there's a need to start doing something.”

DeMarco said he has had “near hits” involving deer while driving, seen small herds walking along the streets of Ross and heard from plenty of residents upset that their neighbors are compounding the problem by providing them with food.

Commissioners noted that several years ago the board failed to approve a ban on feeding deer by a one-vote margin.

Board President Steve Korbel, who served on the 2011 committee that developed the feeding ban, said it did not pass because the measure contained language that went beyond deer control to include a prohibition about feeding other wildlife, including feral cats.

An ordinance calling for a ban on feeding deer also was defeated by commissioners in 2008, according to published reports.

Korbel said problems caused by deer are near the top of the list of things residents want the municipality to address.

State game warden Tom Kline said people who feed deer are not doing them any favors.

“They think they are doing right by them, but in reality there are many downsides to the practice,” he said.

The game commission supports the ban because feeding deer can spread Chronic Wasting Disease, a contagious condition that is fatal to deer, he said.

“It's spread through saliva, so if an infected deer eats from a corn pile, every deer that eats from that pile is at risk of getting the disease,” he said.

During certain times of the year, deer who consume food other than what is available naturally can suffer serious digestive problems, Kline said. Additionally, deer can become habituated to eating from artificial food sources and stop searching for food in the wild, further risking their ability to survive.

Kline said the most effective tool in the state's urban deer management plan is culling, which involves controlled hunts to thin the herds.

He said the game commission has determined that other deer population control measures, such as administering birth control or moving deer to less populated regions, are not used.

“Using birth control is not feasible and moving the deer can actually harm them,” he said. “Some deer can become so stressed when they get moved that they suffer heart attacks and die.”

Commissioner Jeremy Shaffer said while he supports a local feeding ban, he believes a regional approach might work better.

“Even if we ban feeding them, we'll still have a deer problem because they move around,” he said. “They don't know the municipal boundaries.”

He suggested that even if Ross “leads the way” by approving the ban, the matter should be presented to the North Hills Council of Governments to see if they can coordinate an effort that included other municipalities in the North Hills.

DeMarco balked at previous criticism of the township's attempts to ban deer feeding that centered on an inability to enforce the rules.

“At the time people said we can't enforce it,” he said. “But when I get messages from residents complaining that neighbors are feeding the deer, that tells me there are people out there who are willing to call the township and report it.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.