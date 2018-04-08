Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Park rangers educate students at Richland Elementary

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Richland Elementary second-grader Max Webb takes a look at a fox pelt that Education & Outreach Coordinator Elise Cupps shares with Kathleen Giegel’s classroom.
Submitted
Park Ranger Clay Kusbach shows an animal pelt to Richland Elementary second graders Sophia Porterfield and Gavin Sulesky, students in. Alision Monk’s classroom.
Submitted
On April 3, 2018, Senior Park Ranger Sam Shepard, Education & Outreach Coordinator Elise Cupps, and park rangers Clay Kusbach and Deaglan McManus stopped off at the second-grade classrooms at Richland Elementary School to talk to students about the park ranger program and wildlife found in the park.

They talked about the animals found in the area, which include skunks, raccoons, deer, foxes and even bear.

More than 20 park rangers are being staffed at parks around Allegheny County. Their duties include providing information to visitors about park resources, the history of the parks and even explaining park rules. In rare occasions, the rangers must respond to emergencies, which can range from medical emergencies to vehicle accidents. The rangers also perform regular checks of the grounds to ensure safety.

