North Hills

Ross accepting applications from residents for summer jobs

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 6:27 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Ross Township is looking for a dozen high school or college students who want to earn cash this summer working in the public works department.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a driver's license.

The hourly rate is $12.50 and employees will be eligible to work between May 15 and Sept. 15.

In past years the municipality typically hired nine summer employees — one from each ward.

But this year, three additional workers will be added to help with repairs to the few remaining brick streets in the township.

The brick roads are Ambard, Kleemont, Ravenswood and Wellesley avenues. There also are two alleys in the township paved with brick.

The extra employees are needed because brick roads, which become uneven by constant vehicle traffic and harsh western Pennsylvania winters, must be repaired by hand.

Anyone interested in applying for the job openings can contact township manager Doug Sample at: dsample@ross.pa.us or by calling the township at: 412-931-7055.

Residents also can get in touch with the commissioner who represent the ward in which they live.

Their contact information is available on the township website.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

