Gateway reappointed as Ross' engineering consultant

While Ross commissioners have wrangled at a previous meeting over whether to put its civil engineering services out for competitive bid, officials voted Monday to stick with who they know.

The board voted 6-0 to re-appoint Gateway Engineers as its consultant. Commissioners Jeremy Shaffer and Steve Korbel abstained from voting because of conflicts of interest. Commissioner Rick Avon was absent.

The decision was made after the board's engineering committee conducted interviews with two firms, said Commissioner Joe Laslavic, who chairs the committee.

“We felt that Ross is getting the best services for the money from Gateway,” he said, noting that the company demonstrated that it has implements measures that have resulted in $1.5 million in savings since first being appointed by the township in 2012.

The company, among other things, reviews construction plans from private developers on behalf of the township and performs design work for stormwater, sewer and other projects done by Ross.

At the March board meeting, the commissioners debated publicly and in executive session about the value of seeking competitive bids for the work.

While purchases typically require seeking several quotes or competitive bids, depending on the amount being spent, professional services such as legal and engineering consultants are not subject to the bidding rules.