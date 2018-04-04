Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

North Allegheny undecided on status with security consultant

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 5:45 p.m.

The North Allegheny School District has not yet decided whether it will continue using a private security consulting firm that trains its teachers and staff how to spot potentially violent students and what to do if they come face-to-face with an armed attacker.

On March 28, Superintendent Robert Scherrer issued a statement saying the district was “reassessing its partnership” with McCandless-based INPAX Academy of Personal Protection and cancelled a free program the company was scheduled to conduct that night to show parents the type of training district employees receive. More than 260 people were signed up to participate in the class.

The district cancelled the March 28 program at Carson Middle School after a parent complained about posts the company's owner made on social media, according to the superintendent.

INPAX owner Sam Rosenberg immediately removed the posts after he learned about the complaint from district officials. He told the Tribune-Review that he would never intentionally offend anybody and that many of the items that prompted the complaint were posted by others and shared on his page.

After the district cancelled the class he was planning to hold at the middle school, Rosenberg offered three free sessions at his academy for parents who already were signed up. The final class is scheduled for tonight.

Rosenberg is a retired Marine Corps officer with an extensive background in security training for individuals, businesses and schools. He has provided personal security for clients including Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, life coach Anthony Robbins, businessman Warren Buffet, Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps and actor Tom Cruise.

In addition to North Allegheny, INPAX has provided security consulting for dozens of local school districts, including Chartiers Valley, West Mifflin, Riverview, Allegheny Valley and the Allegheny Intermediate Unit, according to Rosenberg.

INPAX conducted six security training sessions for North Allegheny staff during the 2015-16 school year, six sessions in 2016-17 and three sessions this school year, according to the district. He was paid $7,071 for the 15 sessions.

Rosenberg said he still is working on a security assessment and training film the school district hired him to conduct. In an email April 4, a statement from the school district said that district officials have not yet made a decision regarding its future with INPAX.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

