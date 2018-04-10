Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Richland celebrating Earth week with creek cleanup, volunteers needed

Karen Price | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
In 2017, Richland officials organized the first cleanup of Deer Creek and had a great turnout from the community.
Submitted
In 2017, Richland officials organized the first cleanup of Deer Creek and had a great turnout from the community.
Cleanup of Deer Creek in Richland scheduled for April 28.
Submitted
Cleanup of Deer Creek in Richland scheduled for April 28.

Updated 9 hours ago

You never know what you're going to find when you clean up a creek.

Just ask Sara Knapp, Richland's environmental compliance and sustainability coordinator who organized the township's first official cleanup of Deer Creek in 2017.

“We had a lot of tires, which was really surprising for the area we were in,” she said. “It was very residential, a lot of backyards, but we just kept finding tire after tire. And we did find construction material and things people probably just dumped, like pieces of guardrail and concrete. And furniture. You always find some pieces of furniture.”

Now an annual event, the cleanup will take place April 28, from 10 a.m. to noon as part of Earth Week.

Last year's cleanup took on a stretch of the west branch of Deer Creek along Route 910 from the area of the Pine-Richland Youth Center down to the cul-de-sac at Arborwood Drive behind the Orchard Park neighborhood. About 25 volunteers came to help, Knapp said, and in addition to all the bigger items they also filled about 80 garbage bags with trash.

This year's half-mile cleanup will pick up where 2017's left off, beginning at the cul-de-sac and continuing down to McIntyre Road and the parking lot at Kenna Automotive.

“We look at the areas that are most traveled, and because a lot of our roads follow creeks and cross over them they tend to be high trash areas from people throwing things out of their cars or garbage coming from parking lots and things like that,” she said. “We looked at some more rural areas, but there just aren't as many people driving by or walking by so there's not much to pick up, which is good.”

Knapp said they're hoping for an even greater turnout of volunteers this year, and the more the merrier. They'll provide bottled water, gloves, safety vests, trash bags and bug spray. Volunteers should come with waders, water shoes, boots or shoes and clothing they don't mind getting wet. Long sleeves are recommended. Register by emailing Sara at sknapp@richland.pa.us or by calling 724-443-5921 and letting her know your name, phone number, email and the number of participants.

• North Park will also host an invasive species removal project in observance of Earth Day on April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will help remove invasive species from different areas in the park and with general clean up. Gloves and tools will be provided. Participants should wear long sleeves, long pants and sturdy shoes. Visit apm.activecommunities.com to register.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me