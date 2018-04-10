Richland celebrating Earth week with creek cleanup, volunteers needed

You never know what you're going to find when you clean up a creek.

Just ask Sara Knapp, Richland's environmental compliance and sustainability coordinator who organized the township's first official cleanup of Deer Creek in 2017.

“We had a lot of tires, which was really surprising for the area we were in,” she said. “It was very residential, a lot of backyards, but we just kept finding tire after tire. And we did find construction material and things people probably just dumped, like pieces of guardrail and concrete. And furniture. You always find some pieces of furniture.”

Now an annual event, the cleanup will take place April 28, from 10 a.m. to noon as part of Earth Week.

Last year's cleanup took on a stretch of the west branch of Deer Creek along Route 910 from the area of the Pine-Richland Youth Center down to the cul-de-sac at Arborwood Drive behind the Orchard Park neighborhood. About 25 volunteers came to help, Knapp said, and in addition to all the bigger items they also filled about 80 garbage bags with trash.

This year's half-mile cleanup will pick up where 2017's left off, beginning at the cul-de-sac and continuing down to McIntyre Road and the parking lot at Kenna Automotive.

“We look at the areas that are most traveled, and because a lot of our roads follow creeks and cross over them they tend to be high trash areas from people throwing things out of their cars or garbage coming from parking lots and things like that,” she said. “We looked at some more rural areas, but there just aren't as many people driving by or walking by so there's not much to pick up, which is good.”

Knapp said they're hoping for an even greater turnout of volunteers this year, and the more the merrier. They'll provide bottled water, gloves, safety vests, trash bags and bug spray. Volunteers should come with waders, water shoes, boots or shoes and clothing they don't mind getting wet. Long sleeves are recommended. Register by emailing Sara at sknapp@richland.pa.us or by calling 724-443-5921 and letting her know your name, phone number, email and the number of participants.

• North Park will also host an invasive species removal project in observance of Earth Day on April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will help remove invasive species from different areas in the park and with general clean up. Gloves and tools will be provided. Participants should wear long sleeves, long pants and sturdy shoes. Visit apm.activecommunities.com to register.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.