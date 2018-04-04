Yoga program in Ross aimed at active military, veterans, first responders

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 12-week yoga program for active military personnel, veterans and first responders is being offered at Evergreen Community Park in Ross Township starting on April 10.

“Yoga, meditation, and mindfulness have become increasingly popular around the world,” said instructor Gina Wilkes of the non-profit organization Warriors at Ease. “However, not all yoga is appropriate for those with combat or trauma-related health conditions.”

Wilkes said Warriors at Ease instructors are trained to teach classes in a way that is “relevant and accessible” to the population it is trying to reach.

“The approach and practices taught are safe, effective and appropriate for people with visible or invisible injuries incurred from trauma,” she said.

Wilkes said the program teaches safe and effective movement practices and breathing techniques to support health, resilience and wellness.

People who are new to yoga are encouraged to attend, she said.

The first two classes, which run from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10 and 17, are free.

The remaining 10 sessions also are on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. They begin on April 24 and run through June 26.

The cost is $60 for Ross residents and $70 for non-residents. The cost to attend individual sessions is $6 for township residents and $7 for non-residents.

Sign up online , at the kiosk in the Ross Township Community Center or by calling 412-931-7041.

Participants should wear comfortable clothing and bring a yoga mat, yoga block and water.

The park is located at 3430 Evergreen Road.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.