Officials: Distractions often at the root of pedestrian accidents

In the wake of a trio of fatal pedestrian accidents in Ross during the past six months, PennDOT and township officials said there are some tactics they can take to improve pedestrian safety, but the most effective doesn't involve government at all.

“It's a sad statement, but statistics show that 90 percent of accidents are caused by motorists who are distracted, driving aggressively or under the influence,” said Todd Kravits, a traffic engineer for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. “And now we are seeing more and more cases of pedestrians involved in accidents because they're looking at their cell phones instead of paying attention as they cross the street.”

Kravits said drivers and pedestrians play the biggest role in preventing accidents.

The most recent pedestrian fatality occurred early Wednesday morning, when a man was struck and killed by a pickup truck as he was crossing McKnight Road near its intersection with Siebert Road.

The victim, Thomas M. Sullivan, 71, of Ross was a former professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer who went by the name “Luscious” Johnny Valiant.

On Dec. 17, Michael Menner, 50, of Shaler was hit and killed while crossing the 2300 block of Babcock Boulevard. Through her attorney, the driver, who failed to stop, said it was dark and raining hard the night of the accident and she thought she struck a deer.

She was charged with causing an accident involving death or personal injury, driving without a license and endangering the welfare of children because a child was in the vehicle.

On Sept. 24, Anna Dayle Miller, 86, was killed while in a crosswalk along Sixth Avenue on her way to church. No charges were filed against the driver, who authorities said was an elderly man with vision so poor that he did not see Miller even though it was daylight.

While Ross has taken some steps to address concerns about pedestrian safety, officials say there is little they could have done to prevent these fatalities.

“These were all tragic accidents and I feel for the families of the people who died,” said Steve Korbel, president of the Ross board of commissioners. “There are some things the township and PennDOT can try to do, but drivers and pedestrians have to be part of making it safer. I don't see any easy fixes for this problem.”

Korbel noted that while police are still investigating the latest McKnight Road crash, initial reports indicate that Sullivan was walking across seven lanes of traffic while the driver of the pickup that struck him had a green light.

Investigators have not determined whether the driver, whose name was not released, will face any charges.

“I see people jaywalking across McKnight all the time,” Korbel said. “I was driving along McKnight this morning and a woman who looked to be in her 80s and carrying bags of groceries was crossing while vehicles were coming from both directions.”

After the accident on Sixth Avenue, the township placed a sign near the crosswalk where Miller was hit as an additional warning to motorists.

“In that case, the driver wasn't able to see her because of his poor vision,” Korbel said. “We put the sign out there, but the reality is, if a driver can't see somebody walking across the street, I'm not so sure they are going to see the sign.”

The commissioner said the township also has placed permanent pedestrian crossing signs in areas where there are crosswalks but no stop signs or traffic signals. Crosswalks are also being repainted with designs that make them more visible.

Ross also is awaiting delivery of three systems that flash the speed at which vehicles are traveling in an effort to slow vehicle traffic in areas where speeding is a problem.

Kravits said PennDOT also is trying to make crosswalks more visible to drivers by painting them fluorescent green instead of white and erecting approach signs warning that a crosswalk is ahead.

Older traffic signals, including the ones at intersections along McKnight, are being replaced with ones that have “pedestrian enhancements” such as countdown signals to tell people how much time they have to cross and so-called phasing systems that allow pedestrians to step into the crosswalk a few seconds before the light changes so they are more visible to motorists, he said.

“Safety is our number one concern, so we're always looking for things to make roads safer for drivers and pedestrians,” Kravits said. “But it's just as important for people to drive and walk defensively.”

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.