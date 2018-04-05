Three Rivers Underground Brewers hosting event in North Park

Anyone who has ever had an interest in brewing beer will want to head to North Park on April 21, for an all-day celebration of craft and home brewing with the Three Rivers Underground Brewers.

The day will consist of two parts — a morning workshop and an afternoon demonstration, both at the Rose Barn and both for ages 21 and older.

Club member Gregor Bender said that in the workshop they'll cover the entire homebrew process from start to finish. Over the course of the two-hour lecture, club members will go over the process of making grist out of grain, extracting the sugar, starch and enzymes from the grain, boiling and adding hops, cooling and fermentation and everything else that goes into both all-grain and extract brewing.

The lecture will be followed by a hands-on portion in which participants will get to taste and smell different varieties of hops and malts and learn all the tips they need to brew their first batch right.

“A lot of people get discouraged because they might decide they want to try brewing, they buy a kit and it turns out bad so they never make another batch,” Bender said. “We're trying to prevent that.”

The club did a similar event at South Park last year and had about 20 participants for the workshop session, Bender said. About half had never brewed before.

“It's not difficult, but it is important to learn from people who know what they're doing,” said Don Graham of Renfrew, a homebrewer. “That way, your beer tastes right and you won't get discouraged.”

The workshop is from9 a.m. to noon and costs $50 for residents and $65 for non-residents. Participants can register at apm.activecommunities.com up until April 20.

From noon until 6 p.m. the club will host free demonstrations and beer samplings. They'll have a number of club members on hand brewing with different systems and set-ups so people can see a wide variety of methods.

“People can talk to the brewers as they're brewing, and it's free,” Bender said. “We'll have a donation bucket if people want to donate, or they can just come and enjoy and learn.”

Three Rivers Underground Brewers is a small but active club of homebrew aficionados and enthusiasts. Their annual Brew for a Cure event raises money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

“Our goals for the North Park event are to get more people into the hobby of homebrewing and hopefully increase our membership in the club, and we also want to promote our main charity event,” Bender said. “Hopefully this demonstration raises awareness about that event.”

