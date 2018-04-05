Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

McCandless launches new system to assist police response

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 5:54 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

McCandless police have launched a new system for residents to provide them with vital information in the event problems occur at their homes.

Residents can participate in the Town Resident Information Program, or TRIP, by submitting a form containing information responders can use when an emergency occurs, according to police chief David DiSanti.

“TRIP is intended as a way to provide the police with useful information in the event of a problem at your home,” DiSanti wrote in an announcement on the town website. “The information is secure in our records management database and is only used by emergency responders in the event we are not able to contact you immediately. This information is not shared with solicitors or those seeking monetary donations.”

The information residents can provide includes:

• The medical condition of household members

• Details about disabled people living in a home that might be useful to emergency responders

• Contact information for people who check on a resident's home while they are away so they can be called if a fire or property damage occurs

• A way to reach a resident in case their lost pet is found when they are not at home

TRIP forms are available for download online , in person at the police station at 9955 Grubbs Road or by calling 412-369-7992.

Drop off completed forms at the police station or email them to: policeadministration@townofmccandless.org.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me