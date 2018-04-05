McCandless launches new system to assist police response

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

McCandless police have launched a new system for residents to provide them with vital information in the event problems occur at their homes.

Residents can participate in the Town Resident Information Program, or TRIP, by submitting a form containing information responders can use when an emergency occurs, according to police chief David DiSanti.

“TRIP is intended as a way to provide the police with useful information in the event of a problem at your home,” DiSanti wrote in an announcement on the town website. “The information is secure in our records management database and is only used by emergency responders in the event we are not able to contact you immediately. This information is not shared with solicitors or those seeking monetary donations.”

The information residents can provide includes:

• The medical condition of household members

• Details about disabled people living in a home that might be useful to emergency responders

• Contact information for people who check on a resident's home while they are away so they can be called if a fire or property damage occurs

• A way to reach a resident in case their lost pet is found when they are not at home

TRIP forms are available for download online , in person at the police station at 9955 Grubbs Road or by calling 412-369-7992.

Drop off completed forms at the police station or email them to: policeadministration@townofmccandless.org.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.