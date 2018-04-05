Pair from North Hills High School finish in top 3 at state speech & debate championship

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two students from North Hills High School were among the top three winners at the Pennsylvania High School Speech League State Tournament.

Senior Michelle Do won second-place in the Poetry Interpretation event and junior Nickolas Bartel placed third in the Congressional Debate competition.

More than 500 students from 100 schools participated in the competition at Bloomsburg University in Colombia County March 15 to 17.

This is the first time in a decade students from North Hills made it to the final round of a statewide speech and debate state championship, according to district officials.

Do won first-place in Poetry Interpretation at the regional competition in February to advance to the state finals.

Bartel earned a trip to the finals after finishing third in the regional Congressional Debate competition.

The high school's Speech and Debate Club, which was reformed last year, is overseen by teacher Dawn Zahorchak. The assistant coach is Patrick Dickey.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.