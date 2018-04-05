Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

Pair from North Hills High School finish in top 3 at state speech & debate championship

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, April 5, 2018, 6:39 p.m.
North Hills High School junior Nickolas Bartel, left, and senior MIchelle Do finished in the top three at the Pennsylvania High School Speech League State Tournament in March.
SUBMITTED
North Hills High School junior Nickolas Bartel, left, and senior MIchelle Do finished in the top three at the Pennsylvania High School Speech League State Tournament in March.

Updated 5 hours ago

Two students from North Hills High School were among the top three winners at the Pennsylvania High School Speech League State Tournament.

Senior Michelle Do won second-place in the Poetry Interpretation event and junior Nickolas Bartel placed third in the Congressional Debate competition.

More than 500 students from 100 schools participated in the competition at Bloomsburg University in Colombia County March 15 to 17.

This is the first time in a decade students from North Hills made it to the final round of a statewide speech and debate state championship, according to district officials.

Do won first-place in Poetry Interpretation at the regional competition in February to advance to the state finals.

Bartel earned a trip to the finals after finishing third in the regional Congressional Debate competition.

The high school's Speech and Debate Club, which was reformed last year, is overseen by teacher Dawn Zahorchak. The assistant coach is Patrick Dickey.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me