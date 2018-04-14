If you seek the truth, look to your left

Did you know that when a right-handed person is lying to you, they will often look up and to the right?

According to FBI experts, a right-handed person who looks up to his left is involuntarily accessing his memories and therefore, telling the truth, while the same person shifting his eyes to the right is accessing the imagination portion of the brain, thus lying.

And for lefties, it's the exact opposite.

This is just one of many ways that an expert can tell if you are telling the truth. To them this is as obvious as a liar's nose growing.

According to the Journal of Basic and Applied Social Psychology, during general conversations, a study found that 60 percent of people can't go 10 minutes without lying at least once.

But why do we do it? Is it to avoid shame or embarrassment? To avoid being judged? For safety? All of the above?

“David. Do you like my meatloaf? Please be honest.”

Knowing I stand to gain nothing in this instance by telling the truth, and for safety purposes, I look up to the right and I say to my mother-in-law, “It is delicious! Nobody boils a meatloaf like you can!”

This seems harmless. And nobody gets hurt, right? Not so fast.

Did you know that every time I fib like this, I risk spraining by my amygdala?

Don't feel ashamed if you don't know what that is — I had to look it up, too.

In your brain, there are two, almond-shaped masses of gray matter inside each cerebral hemisphere that are involved with decision-making and emotions. According to a multitude of studies, there are actual physical changes to these every time you lie.

By using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to monitor these regions, test subjects tell lies over a period of time. At first, the lies triggered large neurological reactions because the amygdala, which could also be described as your conscience, is recoiling at the fib. However, in a short amount of time, with each lie, the reaction in the amygdala becomes less and less.

In other words, it becomes easier to lie the more you do it.

We all know people who lie incessantly. People who just can't tell the truth. The reason is because a lifetime of lying has rendered them conscience-free fibbers. They have lied so much that their amygdala is rendered dormant.

But is telling the truth 100 percent of the time the way to go?

This is a slippery slope. After all, if somebody asks if you like their new hairstyle, should you be honest and say, “No, you look like a wet monkey” to protect your higher brain functions? That wouldn't work out very well. If we told the truth in situations like that every day, we might keep our amygdala healthier, but we wouldn't have any friends.

With all things in life, moderation is the key. After all, a couple glasses of wine is just fine, but three bottles a night will cause health issues. I think fibs are the same. A couple small ones to keep from hurting somebody's feelings are okay, but keep it under control.

I did a test study on the looking left/right thing and found it is effective, but not 100 percent of the time. I tried it out on my wife with confusing results. I had an idea for a sound financial purchase. I asked her for her honest opinion on cashing in my 401k to purchase a kit for a build-it-yourself ultralight helicopter, which can carry two average-size adults. She gave me mixed signals.

She didn't look left or right — but straight up — muttering the phrase, “Why me, Lord?”

Dave McElhinny is the North Bureau Chief for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at dmcelhinny@tribweb.com or via Twitter @DaveMcTrib.