North Hills

Giant Eagle in Ross, Shaler among four markets getting Ace Hardware sections

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 10, 2018, 1:09 p.m.

The Giant Eagle supermarkets in Ross and Shaler are among four western Pennsylvania locations the grocery store chain plans to add Ace Hardware sections this year, company officials announced.

The store in Ross is located in McIntyre Square. The Giant Eagle in Shaler is along Route 8.

“It is imperative that we at Giant Eagle continue to innovate both within and outside of our supermarkets to succeed in our increasingly competitive food retail environment,” said Dick Roberts, a spokesman for Giant Eagle. “Ace's experience with store-within-a-store concepts at other retailers and shared commitment to quality, service and convenience make them a natural fit for Giant Eagle.”

In addition to Ross and Shaler, Ace Hardware sections will go into the Giant Eagle markets in North Huntingdon and Allegheny Township.

The market's first hardware section are expected to open as early as this summer, according to Roberts.

Most of Ace's 5,024 stores around the globe are independently owned and operated by local entrepreneurs, according to the company's website.

Giant Eagle has nearly 400 retail locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Maryland, with annual sales of about $8.9 billion.

Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle is one of the 40 largest privately held and family-operated companies in the USA, according to the company's website.

