April 20 'Cash Bash' in West View benefits volunteer fire department

West View's yearly event to raise money for the volunteer fire department will feature something that's a little hard to resist — a chance to take home fists full of cash.

The annual Cash Bash is scheduled for 7 to 11 p.m. on Friday, April 20 at the Firemen's Banquet Hall, 398 Perry Highway.

Prizes ranging from $300 to $750 will be awarded every 15 minutes during the evening with a grand prize drawing for $3,000 will be held at the end of the night.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and free food and refreshments will be served. Additional raffles and games also will be held.

Tickets cost $20 per person and only 1,000 will be sold. All proceeds benefit the borough's volunteer fire department.

Tickets are available from members of the fire department, online and at the West View Floral Shop, the West View Barber Shop and the Tiny Box Vape Shop.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.