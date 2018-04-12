Upcoming activities, programs at Northland Public Library

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Following are some of the activities and programs coming up at the Northland Public Library in McCandless. For more details or to sign up, see: northlandlibrary.org or call 412-366-8100.

• After School Art: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. April 13. Drop-in program for kindergartners through teens. Participants of all experience levels will work on a different project each week.

• Conversation Salons: 2 p.m. April 13. Meet some new friends and neighbors as we engage in informal chats.

• Booked for Lunch: 11:30 a.m. April 13. This month's book is “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead. Bring a brown bag lunch; beverages provided.

• After Hours Board Gaming: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 13. Group will meet have a selection of board games available or participants can bring their own. Light refreshments provided.

• Microsoft Word 2016 basics Part 1: 10:30 a.m. to noon April 13. Learn about the parts of the Word window and practice formatting and editing text. Participants will also learn how to cut, copy, and paste text as well as how to save a Word document. For students with no previous Word experience. Prerequisite: Must have mouse skills. Registration required.

• Microsoft Excel 2016 basics Part 1: 12:30 to 2 p.m. April 13. Participants will go through some basic Excel terminology before learning how to move around the spreadsheet. Participants will then build some simple financial documents to practice on, using simple functions, formulas (such as addition), and constants. Prerequisite: Must have solid Word experience. Registration required.

• North Hills Genealogists: 7 p.m. April 17. Round-table discussion sharing questions, answers and helpful hints. Details: northhillsgenealogists.org.

• Tech Time: 11 a.m. April 17 in the board room. Learn how to find and access product ratings and reviews using Consumer Reports.

• Inkblots: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 17. Monthly meet-up group for young writers in middle school offering supportive and encouraging critiques, suggestions and praise.

• CSI-Children Science Investigators: 4:30 p.m. April 17. For kids in kindergarten through second grade who want to have fun exploring the world around them. Registration is required.