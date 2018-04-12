Brewing, butterflies topic of upcoming programs in North Park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Park will play host to a pair of program next Saturday morning for people interested in home brewing and unlocking the mysteries of the monarch butterfly.

• The Home Brew Workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on April 21 at the Rose Barn.

Experienced members of Three Rivers Underground Brewers will teach basic techniques to brew great beer at home. The workshop includes a two hour lecture followed by a hands-on introduction to home brew equipment.

Participants must be 21 or older.

The program will be followed by a home brewing demonstration and sampling from noon to 6 p.m.

The cost is $50 for residents and $62 for non-residents.

More information and registration is available online.

• A program on the behavior of the monarch butterfly is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon at the Latrobe Shelter.

Topics will include why monarchs travel to the same locations each year, the paths they use and how such small creatures can travel such great distances.

Kimberly Vensel — the Butler Butterfly Lady — will lead the program.

The cost is $5 for residents and $6 for non-residents.

Register online .