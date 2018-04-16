Part of Thompson Run Road in Ross to close until late June for landslide repair
Updated 20 hours ago
Starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, a stretch of Thompson Run Road in Ross Township will be closed until the end of June because of a landslide, according to the Allegheny County public works department.
The road will be closed between West Sutter and Russell roads beginning at 9 a.m. on April 23 for hillside stabilization and road repairs.
Work will include excavation of unsuitable material, which will be replaced with rock to stabilize the hillside. A new drainage system also will be installed and utilities will be relocated.
Traffic will be directed to a detour that follows McIntyre, McKnight and Siebert roads.
The work is being done by Oakmont-based A. Folino Construction and is partially funded by the Federal Highway Administration.
Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.