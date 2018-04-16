Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

North Hills non-profit offering free safety inspections for senior citizens

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, April 16, 2018, 5:18 p.m.

A local charity is providing free safety checks for senior citizens in the North Hills.

North Hills Community Outreach will send out trained volunteers to install smoke detectors or change the batteries in existing ones along with free safety items including non-slip bath mats, a flashlight with batteries and baking soda to extinguish grease fires.

Once the safety check is completed, senior citizens can request a free bathroom grab bar or railing for an inside stairwell.

Those items will be installed at a later date by a state licensed contractor.

To set up a free safety check, call Cathy at 412-307-0069 Ext. 3313 or email her at: clpschirer@nhco.org .

For more information about programs offered by the non-profit organization see: nhco.org or call 412-487-6316.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

