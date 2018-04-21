Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Richland sewer rates will be affected by treatment plant upgrades

Karen Price | Saturday, April 21, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
New sewage upgrades are vital in helping to keep waterways such as Pine Creek healthy and clean.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
New sewage upgrades are vital in helping to keep waterways such as Pine Creek healthy and clean.

Updated 8 hours ago

Richland residents can expect to see an increase in their sewage bills in the coming years as both the Hampton Township sewage treatment plant and the Allegheny Valley sewage treatment plant are slated for major upgrades.

The Richland Board of Supervisors approved Hampton Township's Act 537 Sewage Facilities Plan Update at the most recent meeting. The township contributes about 14 percent of the overall flow to the Allison Park Water Pollution Control Plant, said township manager Dean Bastianini.

“The plant is old, it's served its purpose and needs to be upgraded,” he said. “Richland will pay its proportionate share of that cost.”

How much residents will see their bills increase will depend on a number of yet-to-be-determined factors.

“It's too early to say for sure,” Bastianini said. “That said, the increase will be significant and we are planning now for a staged increase, possibly beginning in 2019.”

The Richland supervisors recently toured the plant, which opened in 1971, to see firsthand the improvements that need to be made before pledging support for the plan. Bastianini said the improvements are to be implemented by 2022 or 2023, and they'll likely be adjusting rates in two steps going forward — once possibly in 2019 and then again closer to the completion of the project. The cost of the work is expected to total $45 million. The Act 537 plan identifies an estimated rate increase of $.89 per day, or $27 per month, although that is just an estimate.

The Allegheny Valley plant, to which Richland is part of, Bastianini said, is looking at $65 million in upgrades.

“That's something else on the horizon that we need to start planning for and that we'll have responsibility for,” he said. “We contribute about 20 percent of the flow to that treatment plant, so we'd be responsible for 20 percent of the cost. The work needs to be done. The waste is discharged into our rivers and streams, where our drinking water comes from, so we have a responsibility to treat that waste properly and not pollute our streams. The facility needs to be upgraded in order to continue to be able to do that.”

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.

