Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

New principal named for Hance Elementary

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 21, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Greta Kuzilla
Greta Kuzilla

Updated 8 hours ago

Eden Hall Upper Elementary School Assistant Principal Greta Kuzilla will take on a new role for the 2018-19 school year.

The school board approved Kuzilla as the principal of Hance Elementary School at its meeting on April 16.

Kuzilla has been serving as assistant principal at Eden Hall Upper Elementary since August 2016. She will be taking the lead as Dr. John Mayberry retires in June.

Prior to Pine-Richland, Kuzilla worked in the Hempfield Area School District, where she served as the Response to Intervention coordinator at Maxwell Elementary School. Additionally, she helped lead and organize an intervention team at the district level and served as a principal intern at the elementary and high school level at Hempfield Area. While at Hempfield Area, she served as an English Language Arts Committee member to develop, implement and coordinate a comprehensive Reading and Language Arts Program from kindergarten through fifth grade. Previously, she worked for the Ligonier Valley School District as a second-grade teacher and a middle school science teacher.

Kuzilla is enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh in pursuit of a Doctor of Education with a focus on educational leadership. She earned a master of education of exceptional persons from Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), where she also earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education. She is certified in many areas, including special education and English as a second language. She completed her principal certification (K-12) from IUP and her supervisor of special education certification from Slippery Rock University.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me