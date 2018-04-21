New principal named for Hance Elementary

Eden Hall Upper Elementary School Assistant Principal Greta Kuzilla will take on a new role for the 2018-19 school year.

The school board approved Kuzilla as the principal of Hance Elementary School at its meeting on April 16.

Kuzilla has been serving as assistant principal at Eden Hall Upper Elementary since August 2016. She will be taking the lead as Dr. John Mayberry retires in June.

Prior to Pine-Richland, Kuzilla worked in the Hempfield Area School District, where she served as the Response to Intervention coordinator at Maxwell Elementary School. Additionally, she helped lead and organize an intervention team at the district level and served as a principal intern at the elementary and high school level at Hempfield Area. While at Hempfield Area, she served as an English Language Arts Committee member to develop, implement and coordinate a comprehensive Reading and Language Arts Program from kindergarten through fifth grade. Previously, she worked for the Ligonier Valley School District as a second-grade teacher and a middle school science teacher.

Kuzilla is enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh in pursuit of a Doctor of Education with a focus on educational leadership. She earned a master of education of exceptional persons from Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), where she also earned a bachelor of science degree in elementary education. She is certified in many areas, including special education and English as a second language. She completed her principal certification (K-12) from IUP and her supervisor of special education certification from Slippery Rock University.