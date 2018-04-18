Ross delays action on proposed 17-home development near Ross Park Mall

After hearing concerns from residents, engaging in a lengthy public discussion and taking a private meeting with its lawyer, Ross Township commissioners decided to delay taking action on whether or not to approve a proposal to build 17 single-family homes along Crestvale Road near the Ross Park Mall.

Residents at the April 16 board meeting focused much of their worries about the project, dubbed Ross Park Trails, on its potential for creating additional problems in the neighborhood from stormwater runoff. Homes in the development are expected to be priced in the $300,000 to $400,000 range.

Part of the developer's plans to manage flooding is to improve the mall's stormwater collection system, which will be used for the housing development. Once the homes are developed, homeowners will take over responsibility for maintaining one of the mall's retention ponds that collect rainwater and disperse it slowly into the ground, said Shaun Seydor, general manager for Pitell Contracting Inc.

Several residents took issue with whether such an arrangement would work.

“It seems a little off that 17 residential properties would have the responsibility for taking care of one of the three retention ponds that were built for the mall,” said resident Tom Cunningham. “If for some reason, they don't develop 17 parcels, what does that mean if you're down stream?”

Cunningham said while there is no guarantee that the development will cause problems, he questioned what its affect might be “10 or 15 years out” if maintenance on the pond is not done properly.

In response to Commissioner Jack Betkowski's request for more detail on how the developer planned to ensure that the pond is properly maintained, Seydor said the stormwater management plan for the project is subject to township and the state Department of Environmental Protection oversight. The developer also will be required to post a bond with the township to ensure that maintenance is done.

Commission President Steve Korbel noted that the mall's retention ponds currently are not subject to DEP oversight because they were built before the regulations were instituted.

While Betkowski appeared satisfied that the developer was addressing the concerns being raised at the meeting, he said he was reluctant to take action because the commissioners had not received copies of the proposal until just before the meeting.

“This just appeared at my desk when I came in tonight,” Betkowski said as he held up a nearly 1⁄ 2 -inch stack of documents related to the project. “Ordinarily, before I cast a vote I like to have the opportunity to actually read what's in front of me.”

The director of the township's department of community development said the delay in supplying the documents to the board originated in his office.

Several other commissioners also wanted to see some of the provisions related to stormwater management, sidewalks and other items to which the developer agreed to include in the project committed to writing before they took action.

As the discussion wound toward a vote on the measure, Korbel called for an executive session to confer with its attorney because none of the board members would provide a “second” after it was introduced, which is a procedural requirement needed before action is taken.

Korbel has previously noted that municipalities can be sued by developers if officials fail to approve a project that conforms to all the legal requirements. Officials also must provide, in writing, an explanation for why the project was not approved.

Additionally, municipalities can be sued if they attempt to delay making a decision unless the developer agrees to the delay.

Seydor did not object to Korbel's request that the board take the matter up again at its May 21 meeting.

