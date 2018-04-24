Pine supervisors have 60 days to decide fate of Wexford Station development

After being continued from the Pine Township Board of Supervisors March 19 meeting, the public hearing on the proposed Wexford Station development was closed at the April 16 meeting.

The supervisors will now have 60 days to issue a written decision on whether or not Eddy Homes can move forward with plans to build 41 single-family and patio homes on 33 acres of largely undeveloped land between Brennan Road and State Route 910.

At the March 19 meeting when the public hearing was opened, a number of residents whose properties surround the proposed development expressed concerns about the potential impact on their safety, property and quality of life. Several supervisors had questions that included the possibility of using Cardinal Drive, which is private, for ingress and egress to the development as well as the results of a formal traffic study that had not yet been approved by PennDOT.

Regarding the use of Cardinal Drive, attorney David Montgomery, who is representing the developer, said that he contacted the property owners along Cardinal Drive and they were unanimously opposed to the idea of allowing the road to be used as an access point.

Eileen Botty, traffic engineer for Gibson Thomas Engineering, addressed the study to assess how the development might impact traffic along Brennan Road. Botty said their study determined that the increase of turning traffic at the intersection of Brennan Road and Route 910 would be minimal.

“Utilizing a trip generation for our development, we determined the traffic that would be anticipated with the number of homes that will be in Wexford Station and added those trips to the volumes from (the current amount of traffic),” she said.

PennDOT concurred with both their methodology and findings, Botty said.

John Schleicher, also of Gibson Thomas Engineering, said PennDOT approved the traffic study subject to a question they had regarding improving the sight distance at the intersection of Brennan Road and Route 910. The developers will be moving that intersection to make it safer and PennDOT requested they re-evaluate based not on the posted 35 mph speed limit on which they originally based their measurements, but at 45 mph to give 500 feet of sight distance on either side.

“The plan, as submitted last week, does meet that higher threshold criteria,” Schleicher said, adding that they also revised their initial design of the intersection from a turning radius from Brennan Road toward the intersection, to a “T” intersection where the township may install a three-way stop sign if desired.

Other changes made to the plans since the last meeting, Schleicher said, include increasing open space by 7⁄ 10 of an acre and adding 50 feet of landscaping and conservation areas at the back of the single family lots as part of the expansion of buffer areas.

“To summarize the public improvements portion of the project, in addition to the Brennan Road intersection relocation we are providing the left turn lane from Route 910. We did add a water line to the northeast corner of the property at Brennan Road, as requested, and we are still providing the Rachel Carson Trail extension as previously discussed,” Schleicher said. “With that there's the dedication of about 1.4 acres to the Rachel Carson Trail Conservancy. With all the open space, conservation easements and the right-of-way dedication, we're upwards of about 50 percent of this ground being dedicated as open space or public right-of-way.”

A number of residents asked additional questions and re-emphasized concerns about issues including the increase in traffic and how it might affect everything from pedestrian safety to the structural integrity of Brennan Road, the accountability of maintaining proposed buffer zones and the potential impact of the construction and development on well water.

“I hope you take the most consideration into your decisions with this because we who do live there are left with your decisions,” resident Jaime Dean said. “We're left with the noise, the dirt, the traffic and all the aftermath of this development and it does change our way of living.”

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.