North Hills

Pine-Richland school board to present 2018-19 budget

Karen Price | Saturday, April 21, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
Pine-Richland Middle School
Pine-Richland Middle School

The Pine-Richland School District board of directors voted April 16 to approve the advertisement of the 2018-19 budget ahead of its final adoption on June 4.

The budget includes total expenditures of $87,712,600 and total revenues of $87,489,707 with the utilization of assigned fund balance for capital improvements in the amount of $222,893.

The board reviewed the budget at length in the finance committee meeting prior to the general meeting.

“There is not a tax increase in this budget,” director and treasurer Marc Casciani said. “We're holding the millage flat, which is important. It's important to note, too, the reason why the last couple years have gone the way they have is we're now looking at the long-range budget. Thank Dr. (Brian) Miller and his team for driving that. It's been long-needed and has smoothed out the process.”

Last year the board approved a budget with a tax increase from 19.2 mills to 19.6 mills, the first rate increase since 2014-15.

Superintendant Brian Miller said this is not a deficit budget, but it is a budget that has a capital investment for long-lived assets. He also cautioned that certain situations continue to evolve.

“One of the major inputs is the tax listing that occurs that we receive in May,” he said. “We do projects based on what has happened historically, but that's a factor.”

Miller said they recently held their annual staffing meeting where they look at enrollment projections, course requirement projections and staff that may be retiring or leaving at the end of this year.

“There are still moving parts so that number will continue to evolve and change the next six to seven weeks,” he said. “But we feel very good about this budget and want to recognize where we were a year ago as we considered an increase, which hadn't happened in a few years, but did so as a collaborative group thinking about long term financial goals of the district.”

The budget will be posted on the Pine-Richland School District website and on display both in the administration office and Northern Tier Regional Library until its adoption.

• The board approved Eden Hall Upper Elementary School Assistant Principal Greta Kuzilla as the school's new principal beginning in 2018-19. Kuzilla has been the assistant at Eden Hall since August 2016 and will fill the position left when Dr. John Mayberry retires in June.

“While we found the best candidate for the job in one of our own buildings, please understand we solicited and received tremendous interest from throughout Western Pennsylvania for this position, as would be expected,” board president Peter Lyons said. “In her multiple rounds of interviews with dozens of administrators and staff, she consistently demonstrated the passion and professionalism that has made her such a valuable member of the Pine-Richland community the past two years.”

• The board also held a moment of silence for junior Zachary Kass-Gerji who passed away on March 26 after battling cancer.

Karen Price is aTribune-Review contributor.

