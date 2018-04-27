Homemade sauce is the key to this Chicken Teriyaki dish

The gang is getting ready for the first picnic of the season at your house. If that isn't enough, you go to get an ingredient from the shelf and it's all gone! Here are a few quick ideas to get right back into the swing of things.

Homemade Teriyaki Chicken

(serves four)

4 chicken breasts, cubed

1⁄ 2 stick of butter

1 cup soy sauce

5 tablespoons ketchup

1 cup sugar

1⁄ 3 cup cornstarch dissolved in 1⁄ 3 cup water

1 cup sake or dry sherry

3 tablespoons apple juice

1 pinch black pepper

Combine all of the ingredients, except the cornstarch mixture, butter and chicken, in a saucepan. Cook for 10 minutes over medium heat, stirring often. Gradually stir in the dissolved cornstarch solution until mixed well.

Meanwhile, melt one half stick of salted butter in a skillet and cook the cubed chicken until the pink is gone from the meat. Then, add most of the teriyaki sauce, reserving a little for those who want to drizzle extra on the final dish. Allow the chicken to simmer in the sauce for five minutes and then remove from heat. Then serve overtop a bed of rice with a favorite vegetable like broccoli, peas or carrots. Be sure to spoon some extra sauce overtop.

• • •

If you want to give your chicken some kick, you can always make your own Worcestershire sauce. Once you've had this sauce, you may never want to store-bought kind again.

Homemade Worcestershire Chicken

(serves four)

4 chicken breasts

1 tablespoon olive oil

6 ounces peeled fresh horseradish, chopped

2 medium white onions, peeled and chopped

3 tablespoons minced jalapeno pepper

3 tablespoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

2 cups water

4 cups distilled white vinegar

1 cup molasses

2 cups dark corn syrup

1 ounce chopped anchovy fillets, drained

12 whole cloves

1 tablespoon salt

1 lemon peeled

In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium heat and add horseradish, onions, pepper and garlic. Saute' until translucent, 5-8 minutes. Add all the other ingredients. Stir well and bring to a boil. Turn the heat down and simmer for one hour.

Strain through a double thickness of cheesecloth and store in a wooden cask if available, or in a glass mason jar. Allow the mixture to set in a cool, dark place for one month before using.

Then, put 4 chicken breasts in a glass, flat-bottomed container and cover with some of the sauce and allow it to marinade for 2 to 4 hours. Then, cook on an outdoor grill over medium heat until the meat is no longer pink inside.

Serve over a bed of rice, adding additional sauce as needed.

As always, enjoy!

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist who has been sharing cooking tips and recipes in Culinary Corner for 25 years.