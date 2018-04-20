North Allegheny, private security consultant part ways over social media flap

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Allegheny School District is ending its four-year relationship with the INPAX Academy of Personal Protection, the private security firm that provided staff training and threat assessment for its schools.

The decision was announced Friday afternoon in a joint statement from Superintendent Robert Scherrer and INPAX owner Sam Rosenberg.

“While the district's experience with INPAX has been nothing but professional, with highly positive feedback, both parties believe it is in the best interest of the community to mutually end the current relationship,” the pair wrote in a news release. “It is our shared hope that the community can begin to build bridges, initiate constructive conversation regarding diversity and inclusion, and continue to focus on providing the necessary skills and training to ensure the safety of our children, schools and community.”

Since late March, residents have been pressuring school district officials to sever ties with INPAX after complaints were made that some of the material on Rosenberg's private social media pages were offensive .

The statement said the social media posts, which Rosenberg removed when he was informed by the district about the complaints, “did not align with the district's mission and vision.”

McCandless-based INPAX was contracted by the district to provide Active Shooter Survival Escape and Response Training, a system Rosenberg developed that teaches staff how to spot early indicators of a potentially violent student and what to do if they come face-to-face with an armed attacker.

The company also conducted security assessments of NA buildings and produced training material for the district.

The staff training and vulnerability assessments could be performed by McCandless police if a proposal to launch a school resource officer program is approved by the board of education.

The school board is scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to spend as much as $225,000 to launch the program, which calls for placing McCandless police officers full time in the intermediate school and the high school.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.