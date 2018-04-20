Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

North Allegheny, private security consultant part ways over social media flap

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Friday, April 20, 2018, 1:12 p.m.
North Allegheny School District administrative offices
North Allegheny School District administrative offices

The North Allegheny School District is ending its four-year relationship with the INPAX Academy of Personal Protection, the private security firm that provided staff training and threat assessment for its schools.

The decision was announced Friday afternoon in a joint statement from Superintendent Robert Scherrer and INPAX owner Sam Rosenberg.

“While the district's experience with INPAX has been nothing but professional, with highly positive feedback, both parties believe it is in the best interest of the community to mutually end the current relationship,” the pair wrote in a news release. “It is our shared hope that the community can begin to build bridges, initiate constructive conversation regarding diversity and inclusion, and continue to focus on providing the necessary skills and training to ensure the safety of our children, schools and community.”

Since late March, residents have been pressuring school district officials to sever ties with INPAX after complaints were made that some of the material on Rosenberg's private social media pages were offensive .

The statement said the social media posts, which Rosenberg removed when he was informed by the district about the complaints, “did not align with the district's mission and vision.”

McCandless-based INPAX was contracted by the district to provide Active Shooter Survival Escape and Response Training, a system Rosenberg developed that teaches staff how to spot early indicators of a potentially violent student and what to do if they come face-to-face with an armed attacker.

The company also conducted security assessments of NA buildings and produced training material for the district.

The staff training and vulnerability assessments could be performed by McCandless police if a proposal to launch a school resource officer program is approved by the board of education.

The school board is scheduled to vote Wednesday on whether to spend as much as $225,000 to launch the program, which calls for placing McCandless police officers full time in the intermediate school and the high school.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me