North Hills graduates earn Distinguished Alumni Award

North Hills School Board approved the establishment of the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2010. Nominations are accepted each year through Nov. 15. To qualify, nominees must be alumni of North Hills High School or the former West View High School who graduated at least 10 years ago. For more information, visit www.nhsd.net/DistinguishedAlumniAward.aspx

Since graduating from North Hills High School, Don Goebel and Julia Santucci have made outstanding strides in their educations, careers and communities. On May 17, the district will honor them with the Distinguished Alumni Award.

Presented each year during North Hills High School Awards Night, the accolade recognizes former students who have made significant professional and civic contributions to society.

Goebel, a member of the Class of 1980, says he was “raised” by the district, noting that the schools he attended, including Northway Elementary and Ross Junior High, served as extensions of his working-class neighborhood.

“I remember all of my teachers and classes,” Goebel says. “The vast majority of these individuals were very, very good. And, I openly admit to being a handful from time to time while contained in a classroom setting. Many of my instructors were able to channel my classroom energy into productive,academic pursuits.”

Today, Goebel is a lawyer who serves as the chief legal officer and chief tax officer for Maxim Crane Works, the country's largest provider of cranes and related lift and logistics services.

In the legal profession for nearly 30 years, he's held leadership positions in large, international accounting firms, regional law firms and large, sophisticated businesses. He holds a legal degree from Ohio Northern University College of Law, a graduate legal degree in taxation from the University of Florida College of Law, and an undergraduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh in economics and political science.

A resident of Ohio Township, Goebel is an active participant on NHSD's Academy of Business and Finance Advisory Board and regularly serves as a guest lecturer in the high school's economics and finance courses. Through Maxim Crane Works, he's helped established scholarships for local college-bound seniors who have demonstrated hard work and determination throughout their high school careers.

“I have always measured my own personal and professional success/development through the process of sharing my knowledge and experience with others, especially students,” says Goebel, who has five of his own children, ages 16 through 23. “Work hard, never stop learning and be tolerant of others. This is still a great country with incredible opportunities and my siblings and I are living examples. We were born into very humble beginnings in a working-class Ross Township neighborhood. Despite the challenges my brother and two sisters faced, we received a great education at North Hills schools and without any financial support, the four of us worked our way through various colleges and obtained nine college degrees between us. While there are no guarantees in life, NHSD provides an outstanding academic platform to further its graduates' future success.”

After receiving her high school diploma in 1998, Santucci earned a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Dayton and a master's degree in Near Eastern Studies from the University of Arizona. She completed Intensive Arabic Language programs in the modern standard Arabic and the Egyptian dialect from Middlebury College and the American University in Cairo. She worked for the U.S. State Department as a senior advisor to the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues, as a leadership analyst at the CIA, and as the Director of Egypt for National Security Council Staff at the White House.

She was actively involved in advancing U.S. policy toward Egypt that included a strong focus on human rights as she provided assessments and support to President Barack Obama and senior decision makers during the Arab Spring in 2011.

“I have been successful professionally in large part because of my strong writing skills — no doubt thanks to English classes with Dr. Brozick and Mr. Baier,” Santucci says. “I have always loved music, and I participated in the Marching Band, Symphony Band, Orchestra and Jazz Band during my time at North Hills. Mr. Matthews and the late Ms. Kalogeras were very influential in my development as a musician and a young person.”

After traveling the world, Santucci recently settled in West View with her husband and fellow NHSD graduate Joel Schubert.

Currently, Santucci is a senior lecturer in Intelligence Studies and director of the Hesselbein Forum Leadership Program in International Affairs at the University of Pittsburgh's Graduate School of Public and International Affairs. In May, she will speak to North Hills High School students who are interested in pursing careers in government, law and world affais.

