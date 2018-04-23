Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

North Hills educators, ensemble recognized at state music conference

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 23, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
Chris Ballentine, Patrick Mannarino and Len Lavelle of the North Hills School District recently were honored by the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association for their contributions to music education.
SUBMITTED
Chris Ballentine, Patrick Mannarino and Len Lavelle of the North Hills School District recently were honored by the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association for their contributions to music education.

Updated 6 hours ago

Two North Hills School District teachers, an administrator and the district's wind ensemble were recently honored at the 2018 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association's annual conference.

• Len Lavelle, the high school director of bands and orchestras, was among 12 teachers statewide to receive a Citation of Excellence, which is given to “educators who made lasting contributions in their area of teaching.”

• Chris Ballentine, a secondary school music teacher for the district, received the Outstanding Young Music Educator Award, which recognizes the contributions educators with three- to five-years experience have made to music education.

• Superintendent Patrick J. Mannarino received the Outstanding Superintendent Award, which PMEA gives to a chief school administrator who recognizes the importance of music and the arts in their school district's curriculum.

The district's wind ensemble, which is made up of 51 musicians in grades 9 to 12 who were picked by audition, was selected from among hundreds of high school music groups in the state to perform at the PMEA conference.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me