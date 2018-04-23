North Hills educators, ensemble recognized at state music conference
Updated 6 hours ago
Two North Hills School District teachers, an administrator and the district's wind ensemble were recently honored at the 2018 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association's annual conference.
• Len Lavelle, the high school director of bands and orchestras, was among 12 teachers statewide to receive a Citation of Excellence, which is given to “educators who made lasting contributions in their area of teaching.”
• Chris Ballentine, a secondary school music teacher for the district, received the Outstanding Young Music Educator Award, which recognizes the contributions educators with three- to five-years experience have made to music education.
• Superintendent Patrick J. Mannarino received the Outstanding Superintendent Award, which PMEA gives to a chief school administrator who recognizes the importance of music and the arts in their school district's curriculum.
The district's wind ensemble, which is made up of 51 musicians in grades 9 to 12 who were picked by audition, was selected from among hundreds of high school music groups in the state to perform at the PMEA conference.
Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.