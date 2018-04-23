North Hills educators, ensemble recognized at state music conference

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two North Hills School District teachers, an administrator and the district's wind ensemble were recently honored at the 2018 Pennsylvania Music Educators Association's annual conference.

• Len Lavelle, the high school director of bands and orchestras, was among 12 teachers statewide to receive a Citation of Excellence, which is given to “educators who made lasting contributions in their area of teaching.”

• Chris Ballentine, a secondary school music teacher for the district, received the Outstanding Young Music Educator Award, which recognizes the contributions educators with three- to five-years experience have made to music education.

• Superintendent Patrick J. Mannarino received the Outstanding Superintendent Award, which PMEA gives to a chief school administrator who recognizes the importance of music and the arts in their school district's curriculum.

The district's wind ensemble, which is made up of 51 musicians in grades 9 to 12 who were picked by audition, was selected from among hundreds of high school music groups in the state to perform at the PMEA conference.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.