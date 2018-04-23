Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

'Truth' in the spotlight of Bradford Woods Couples' Club variety show May 17-19

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Monday, April 23, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
Gene Lechmanick (left) and Rose Lechmanick of the Bradford Woods Couples' Club play whitetail deer that are members of the Venison Crips during a 2014 performace of 'Caught in the Act.' This year's comedy variety show is titled “The Truth? The Half Truth. And Anything But the Truth!” Performances are at 8 p.m. on May 17, 18 and 19.
The Bradford Woods Couples' Club is presenting its 30th original show “The Truth? The Half Truth. And Anything But the Truth!” at 8 p.m. from May 17 to 19.

The show, which explores the “countless variations of the truth that exist in history, the reality of today and the possibilities of tomorrow,” will be performed at the Bradford Woods Fire Hall on Wexford Run Road.

The biennial performances began in 1961 and has recurred every even numbered year since 1962. During its 57-year history, the club's members have written, rehearsed, performed, designed sets, directed and produced an original variety-style comedy show.

This year, more than 80 volunteers are serving as cast and crew members. Proceeds from the event will benefit local non-profit organizations.

Tickets cost $12 and are available at the Bradford Woods borough office, 4908 Wexford Run Road; Berry Vine Gifts, 185 Bradford Road; or by calling: 724-934-0731.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

