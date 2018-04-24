North Allegheny garners 12th straight honor from national music foundation

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Allegheny School District has been honored for the 12th consecutive time with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.

The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. NASD is one of 583 school districts in the nation selected for this prestigious award in 2018.

The designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate significant achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. To qualify, staff had to answer detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs.

Responses were verified by school officials and reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“This recognition is a true testament to the outstanding efforts of our teachers and staff members in the music department,” said Superintendent Robert Scherrer. “They consistently go above and beyond the expectations to ensure that our students are receiving the best education possible. We are fortunate to provide such a rich music curriculum to students at each grade level.”

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by The National Association of Music Merchants and its approximately 10,300 members around the world. Its mission is to advance active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving, and public service programs. For more information about The NAMM Foundation, see: nammfoundation.org.

