Franklin Park church offering free mock interview sessions for job seekers

The Job Search Ministry hosted by Saints John and Paul Church in Franklin Park is sponsoring a free mock Interview workshop on Thursday, May 17.

A professional recruiter or hiring manager will spend 30 minutes interviewing you for a job participants currently are seeking. Following the interview, participants will receive written feedback by email.

Interview slots are open from 7 to 9 p.m. Registration is required.

To schedule an interview, contact Dana Merante at: dmerante@yahoo.com. Participants also must provide a copy of their resume and details about the position they are seeking.

More information about the free services offered by the ministry such as resume review, monthly professional development programs, networking and a job search work team that meets twice a month is available online .

For additional details or to volunteer to help provide services to job seekers, contact Carolyn Mariano at: cpmariano@comcast.net.

The church is located at 2586 Wexford Bayne Road.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.