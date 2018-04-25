Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Sheetz seeking change in McCandless law to move store across the street

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 3:03 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

McCandless council has given the OK for a public hearing to be held on a proposal to change its zoning law so a Sheetz can move its current operation across the street.

Company officials said the Sheetz convenience store at the busy triangular junction of Old Perry Highway and Perry Highway lacks room to expand. They want to build a new store on vacant land across Perry Highway next to a heating and air conditioning company.

To do that, town council must change its zoning ordinance regulating the location of gasoline stations. Currently, gas stations must be a minimum of 1,500 feet apart. Sheetz requested that the language be altered to set the minimum distance at 1,500 feet “from another gas station not located at the same signalized road intersection.”

If approved, the change would allow Sheetz to apply to build on the new site while letting the owner of the property currently leased by the company to continue using it, if they choose, as a gasoline station.

Council voted 4-2 to proceed with the public hearing. Councilman Greg Walkauskas and Councilwoman Carolyn Schweiger voted against holding the public hearing on the request. Council President Kim Zachary abstained from voting. A date for the hearing has not been set yet.

Jason Moots of Montclair Avenue said he is “adamantly opposed” to the new location Sheetz is proposing because of its potential impact on the surrounding neighborhood.

He raised concerns about the station's gasoline tanks leaking and contaminating the environment.

“It's now on a little island,” he said. “If it moves across the street, there are several neighbors in the area who have wells for water.”

Moots, who works as a real estate agent, said the new site's close proximity to homes also increases concerns about fire safety, fumes and property values.

“This location does not have a buffer area and is up against residential property,” he said, noting that home buyers often pass on properties that are too close to gasoline stations.

Michael Gronsky complained that if the project is approved he will end up with a Dumpster “right across from my driveway.”

The rear of the current Sheetz is bordered by a parking lot for the north campus of Community College of Allegheny County and all the properties across from the convenience store are occupied by businesses.

Other residents cited concerns about noise and light from an around-the-clock operation so close to their homes and the prospect of more traffic congestion.

But Todd Rhule, owner of the heating and cooling company A Comfort Services, said the proposed new site will be an improvement because the current Sheetz is in such a precarious location.

“You can hear the accidents from our office,” he said. “I see it being much safer there” if the location is changed.

Company officials said the larger location and additional pumps will actually cut congestion by reducing the amount of time it takes to get in and out of the site. Plans also call for adding a dedicated turning lane and making traffic signal improvements.

Officials said once a site plan is submitted, they will work with the town and residents to develop lighting and landscaping plans to reduce the impact on nearby properties.

Town attorney Gavin Robb emphasized that the only issue being voted on at the meeting was whether to conduct a public hearing on the proposed zoning change.

After that hearing occurs, council will still have to vote on whether to modify the zoning language. If it is approved, Sheetz will still have to submit a site plan that must be approved by the planning commission and town council.

If the town fails to approve the zoning change, Sheetz would be blocked from using the new site.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

