North Hills

Pine-Richland student earns AFJROTC Flight Academy scholarship

Tribune-Review | Friday, April 27, 2018, 4:51 p.m.
Jared Slack
Jared Slack

Updated 2 hours ago

Pine-Richland High School Junior Air Force ROTC (AFJROTC) cadet Jared Slack has been selected to attend a flight academy. He received a scholarship to attend one of six partnering universities participating in a private pilot license program over the summer of 2018.

Jared is one of only 120 AFJROTC cadets around the world to receive the scholarship from Headquarters AFJROTC, Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Ala. There are more than 120,000 high school students enrolled in AFJROTC at over 800 high schools in the United States and overseas.

The scholarship covers transportation, room and board, academics and flight hours required to potentially earn a private piloting license. The scholarship is valued at approximately $20,000.

The Flight Academy Scholarship Program is a new Air Force-level initiative in collaboration with the commercial aviation industry to address the national civilian and military pilot shortage. AFJROTC has been charged by the Air Force Aircrew Crisis Task Force to bring back the “luster of aviation” to high school students and increase diversity in aviation fields.

Those who participate in the program do not incur a military commitment to the Air Force or other branches of service, nor does completing the program guarantee acceptance into one of the military's commissioning programs.

