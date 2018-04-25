Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Two McCandless cops tie for 1st Officer of the Year award

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
McCandless police Chief David DiSanti, center, is flanked by the first recipients of the Officer of the Year award - Michael Cheberenchick, left, and Michael Metzger, right. The award was presented at the town council meeting on Monday, April 23, 2013.
SUBMITTED
Updated 6 hours ago

Late last year, the McCandless police department's command staff kicked around the idea of recognizing the work the cops they supervise do by creating an Officer of the Year Award.

But instead of just one officer to receive the first honor, the town ended up with two.

“The command staff nominated three officers along with a synopsis of each of them,” Chief David DiSanti said at the April 23 council meeting. “And after careful analysis of the nominations we had a dead-heat tie.”

The new award is named for Albert Devlin, who lost his life in the line of duty on Jan. 8, 1973 while serving as a McCandless police officer.

The first officers to receive the award are Michael Cheberenchick and Michael Metzger.

“They have both shown a special quality and dedication to duty, working diligently to ensure that our department is the most professional it can be,” DiSanti said as he presented the plaque on which the officers names will be engraved.

“They have both excelled in many areas, are well rounded and versatile officers and continue to do good things to make a difference in peoples' lives every day. But come with a positive attitude and energy that I respect and revere,” he said.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

