Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
North Hills

North Allegheny hires police officers to patrol 2 schools next year

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 10:48 a.m.

Updated 45 minutes ago

The North Allegheny School District could have a full-time police officer stationed in its intermediate and high school buildings by the end of the school year.

The school board on Wednesday night unanimously approved spending as much as $225,000 to launch a School Resource Officer program using officers from the McCandless police department.

The measure approved by the board calls for the officers to be in the buildings at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year. But they could be on the job by the end of this school year if McCandless council approves the program and interviews to fill the positions are conducted in time, district officials said.

In addition to having an armed officer in the buildings to respond to critical incidents, officers will work counsel students, provide leadership to the school safety committee, and work to build relationships with students and staff to help improve building security.

While officers will refer most disciplinary actions to the school district, they will intervene directly in incidents involving, among other things, weapons, assaults and drug possession.

The district said officers also will perform some of the services previously provided by an outside security contractor such as training staff and students, conducting ongoing vulnerability analyses and providing suggestions for how security can be improved.

The officers selected for the positions will under training outlined by the National Association of School Resource Officers, which includes topics such as:

• Understanding Special Needs Students

• Diversity

• Social media

• School law

• The SRO as an informal counselor/mentor

• Understanding the teen brain

• Sex trafficking of youth

• Preventing violence in schools

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

Related Content
North Allegheny, private security consultant part ways over social media flap
The North Allegheny School District is ending its four-year relationship with the INPAX Academy of Personal Protection, the private security firm that provided staff training ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me