North Allegheny hires police officers to patrol 2 schools next year

The North Allegheny School District could have a full-time police officer stationed in its intermediate and high school buildings by the end of the school year.

The school board on Wednesday night unanimously approved spending as much as $225,000 to launch a School Resource Officer program using officers from the McCandless police department.

The measure approved by the board calls for the officers to be in the buildings at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year. But they could be on the job by the end of this school year if McCandless council approves the program and interviews to fill the positions are conducted in time, district officials said.

In addition to having an armed officer in the buildings to respond to critical incidents, officers will work counsel students, provide leadership to the school safety committee, and work to build relationships with students and staff to help improve building security.

While officers will refer most disciplinary actions to the school district, they will intervene directly in incidents involving, among other things, weapons, assaults and drug possession.

The district said officers also will perform some of the services previously provided by an outside security contractor such as training staff and students, conducting ongoing vulnerability analyses and providing suggestions for how security can be improved.

The officers selected for the positions will under training outlined by the National Association of School Resource Officers, which includes topics such as:

• Understanding Special Needs Students

• Diversity

• Social media

• School law

• The SRO as an informal counselor/mentor

• Understanding the teen brain

• Sex trafficking of youth

• Preventing violence in schools

