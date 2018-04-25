Trio of garden clubs in North Hills holding plant, flower sales in May

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers.

But North Hills residents don't necessarily have to get their hands dirty to add the beauty of flowers and plants to their homes.

Three local garden clubs are playing host to plant sales this month:

• Graybrooke Garden Club: May 9, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at McCandless Crossing — The club is hosting a plant sale to benefit local conservancy groups and community organizations. Hanging baskets, perennials, herbs and annuals — including some in decorative pots — will be available for purchase along with a variety of garden supplies.

The garden club will be set up in the grassy area inside the circle in front of Bonefish Grill and between Old Navy and Ethan Allen.

• Ingomar Garden Club: May 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., corner of Ingomar Road and 9600 Old Perry Highway — The club's annual spring sale will feature hanging baskets, perennials, annuals, vegetables and garden crafts. The sale is a fundraiser for the club.

• Longvue Acres Garden Club: May 19, 9 a.m. to noon in upper parking lot of Northmont United Presbyterian Church. The club's 68th annual sale will feature more than 500 perennial plants grown in members' gardens and donated for the sale. A selection of indoor plants will also be available for purchase. Several club members are Penn State Master Gardeners and will be present to answer gardening questions and to help with plant selections. Proceeds are used for the club's free monthly educational programs and local non-profit organizations.

The church is located at 8169 Perry Highway in McCandless.

