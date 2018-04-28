Pine hosting annual Recycle Rama, community shred on May 5

Pine Township will hold its annual Recycle Rama and community shred event May 5.

The one-stop event is designed to help community members reduce, reuse and recycle from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the municipal building parking lot at 230 Pearce Mill Road in Wexford. Partnering with Construction Junction, the Salvation Army, Off the Floor Pittsburgh, Evolution E-cycling, Battery Giant of Cranberry and Out of Sight Shredding, items that will be accepted include: building materials such as kitchen cabinets, doors, plumbing fixtures, etc., clothing, basic needs furniture such as cribs, beds, dressers, tables and chairs, lightly used bedding materials, cell phones, computers, servers, batteries of all types, wires, ink and toner cartridges, printers, etc.

Items that will not be accepted include paints and household chemicals — those can be taken to the Allegheny County Household Chemical Collection at the North Park swimming pool parking lot on May 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a fee of $3 per gallon. Televisions and computer monitors may be taken to the Hard to Recycle Collection for televisions, tires, polystyrene packaging material, etc., at Pittsburgh Mills on May 12 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shredding services will be available at the municipal building at 20 cents per pound, $6 per regular size banker box, or $9 per legal size banker box. For more information, visit the website at www.twp.pine.pa.us or call 724-625-1591.

• In Richland Township, construction is estimated to start the week of May 7 on the small bridge on Route 910 between Lori Road and Turner Road. Some delays are expected and patience is appreciated. This is part of PennDOT's Rapid Bridge Replacement Program.