Pine-Richland pianist hitting all the right notes

Erina Fortune tried the violin, but after playing for a year decided it wasn't for her.

Next she tried the piano, and almost immediately something felt different.

“I think it was right away,” the Pine-Richland Middle School eighth-grader said. “I never really felt that into the violin, but the piano was more fun.”

Erina is just 13 years but already a budding virtuoso. Earlier this year she won the 2018 Duquesne University Young Artists National Competition in the solo artist division, performing Scherzo in E Minor, Op. 16 No. 2, by Felix Mendelssohn. She then took third place in the 2018 International Online Great Composers Competition in the Music of Germany and Austria category performing the same piece. She began playing at age seven, but within five years had outgrown her local piano teacher who recommended Fortune try to study with Natasha Snitkovsky, an adjunct professor of piano at Duquesne's Mary Pappert School of Music and graduate of the Moscow Conservatory. Erina had to audition in order to be accepted as a private student.

“I never really auditioned for anything,” she said.

Joanna Fortune, Erina's mother, said that Snitkovsky felt Erina was behind other students her age who'd been studying with her since they were young, but she agreed to take her on.

“She saw the potential,” Joanna said. “She said she had good musicality and strong, fast hands, and decided to invest in her.”

Erina worked hard for two years to catch up to where her teacher felt she should be, which meant she was ready to enter her first competition. Duquesne's Young Artist Competition is open to students 18 and under, but she'd been working on perfecting the Mendelssohn piece for six months and they felt it was a strong entry.

“I felt like everything went well (at the competition),” Erina said. “I played better than I ever really did.”

She won, and performed in the winner's recital. She then entered the more difficult Young Composers competition, which is open to all young instrumentalists, including strings, woodwinds and percussion players, as well as vocalists worldwide.

“That's a harder one,” Joanna said. “Her teacher said that only a couple of her students in high school, her star students, had won before, so we'd see how it goes.”

Erina is now working on a piece by Edvard Grieg, “Wedding Day at Troldhaugen.” She prefers faster, more upbeat pieces to slower ones, and finds the Grieg both fun and interesting to learn. She is also part of the eighth grade choir and the women's ensemble choir, is the treasurer in her school's student government, tutors math and volunteers at Animal Friends.

She hopes one day to become a surgeon and believes her skills at the piano will help.

“It requires finger dexterity, and so does being a surgeon,” she said.

Karen Price is a Tribune-Review contributor.