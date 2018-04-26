Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

Pine-Richland senior earns Eagle Scout status

Tribune-Review | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 4:06 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Ryan Ahearn, a senior at Pine-Richland High School and member of Boy Scout Venturing Crew 185, received his Eagle Award on April 21.

In order to obtain the rank of Eagle, Ryan completed more than 325 different requirements. To date, he has earned 38 merit badges (to obtain Eagle, a Scout must complete 13 Eagle-required merit badges and 9 elective merit badges). Ryan served in various troop leadership positions, has spent more than 125 nights camping in a tent and has put in more than 300 hours of community service. Ryan enjoyed working with Treesdale Community Association Manager Ed Horchreiter on his Eagle Scout Service Project, the installation of the community's weather station.

“Over the years, Scouting has provided me with many firsts: the first time I pitched and camped in a tent, the first time I caught a fish, the first time I shot a rifle, just to name a few. It taught me how to cook, to plan a campout, to be a good citizen, to serve others, to lead. I've had many fun experiences, ranging from board games in a winter cabin, to stick wrestling at summer camp, to having dance parties in weather shelters while massive storms passed through the campsite. Looking back on it over 125 nights of camping, many miles of hiking, and dozens of knots learned later, I can definitely say that it was worth it.”

Ryan's grandfather and great uncle earned their Eagle Awards in the late 1940's. His great-grandfather was one of America's first Scouts in 1910 and earned his Eagle in 1916.

Honored guests at the Eagle Court of Honor included: U.S. Congressman Keith Rothfus, Sen. Randy Vulakovich, and PA Speaker of the House Mike Turzai.

