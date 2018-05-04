Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
North Hills

Start the day off right with these breakfast recipes

David Kelly | Friday, May 4, 2018, 8:57 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

A hearty way to start each day, my breakfast buffet features creamed chipped beef to fuel up for the day. Not only does this dish provide all of the necessary ingredients for a satisfying meal, the presentation is truly unique.

Creamy Chipped Beef in Toast Cups

(makes six servings)

12 slices bread

6 slices bacon

2 tablespoons butter or margarine

6 ounce package dried beef, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 12 cups milk

4 hard-cooked eggs, coarsely chopped

2 ripe tomatoes, chopped

Trim the crusts and then fit the bread into lightly greased muffin cups using one slice per cup. Bake at 400 degrees until golden brown, set aside.

Fry the bacon until crispy, drain well on paper towels. Crumble the bacon and set aside.

Melt the butter in the skillet, add the beef and saute 3-5 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook until it is a pale golden color.

Add the milk, stirring constantly and cook, until the sauce is thickened and bubbly.

Remove from the heat, stir in the eggs and tomatoes, spoon the mixture into the toast cups, garnish with the crumbled bacon and serve.

Topping with grated sharp cheddar is optional.

• • •

While just about everybody has heard the expression “breakfast is the most important meal of the day,” it is often neglected due to our hectic lifestyles. Here's a great breakfast option that is meant to be enjoyed on the go.

Breakfast in a Glass

(makes one serving)

8 ounce container frozen yogurt (lemon, or any other flavor)

1 tablespoon. frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed, undiluted

1 small banana, peeled

1 tablespoon wheat germ

In the container of a blender, combine all of the ingredients. Blend on high speed 15 to 20 seconds, or until smooth.

Pour into a tall glass and you are ready to dine on the run.

As always, enjoy!

David Kelly is a Tribune-Review freelance columnist who has been sharing cooking tips and recipes in Culinary Corner for 25 years.

