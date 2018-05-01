Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
North Hills

West View launches system to alert residents, businesses about emergencies, other information

Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 11:39 a.m.

West View residents can now get free instant notifications from the borough about public safety and weather emergencies, missing persons, closed roads, events and other important information.

Borough officials have launched a high-speed emergency notifications system called “Swift911” that can deliver recorded telephone messages, emails and texts to home and business telephone numbers as well as hand-held devices.

“The system is one way for us to use technology to make it easier for residents and business owners to receive communications from the borough,” said Bruce Fromlak, the borough manager and chief of police. “They can chose what types of notifications they get and how they would like to receive them.”

The system uses publicly available lists of telephone numbers to alert residents and businesses. Because some telephone numbers have not been entered into the system, residents and businesses are encouraged to provide up-to-date contact information whey they sign up, he said.

“It is important for residents and business owners to provide unlisted, unpublished or cell phone numbers,” Fromlak said. “Accurate numbers in the database help ensure emergency information will be passed on to everyone in a timely manner.”

All calls sent out through Swift911 will come up as “West View Borough” on caller ID systems and information provided to the borough will not be provided to outside agencies or companies.

The Swift911 system is also used by the North Hills School District and the West View Water Authority to send telephone notifications, Fromlak said.

Residents can sign up online .

