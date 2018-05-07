Ross Elementary School students raising autism awareness

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ross Elementary fifth-graders are on a mission to make their school and their city more sensory-friendly.

Students are researching ways in which their favorite places — including museums, stadiums, theme parks and stores — can be more inviting to people with autism and other sensitivity issues.

Working in groups, the pupils will deliver presentations and write letters to their respective venues detailing their findings.

“We want students to think about the sensory experience for themselves and for their peers on the spectrum,” teacher Cody Ressel says.

“When we visit a place, we ask how our senses interact with that environment.”

The project stemmed from a story Ressel saw on CBS news.

When a couple took their autistic, non-verbal son to a hockey game at Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena on Autism Awareness Night, they were confronted by security guards about the electronic device the boy uses to communicate.

The outraged parents took to social media and the subsequent backlash prompted the facility to make significant changes. In addition to a re-trained staff, the building now boasts a sensory room, a quiet haven away from the fan frenzy.

Ross Elementary, which has housed the North Hills School District's Autism Support Program since 2013, features a similar room filled with light displays, large pillows, positioning furniture and tactile items that can help soothe an overstimulated mind.

Jennifer Salamon, director of communications for Autism Connection of PA, a nonprofit that assists people with autism concerns, spoke with students about making locations more inclusive.

“The easiest thing a public place can do is provide a quiet space for when anyone gets overwhelmed,” says Salamon, who has an autistic son. In the past few months alone, her organization has worked to make Pittsburgh Cultural Trust shows “Wicked” and “The Nutcracker” sensory-friendly by reducing jarring sounds and strobe lights and adding a quiet play area staffed by trained volunteers. Autism Connection also partnered with Ross Park, South Hills Village, Monroeville and Westmoreland malls to create sensory-friendly Santa Claus and Easter Bunny visits.

Student Katelyn Nester's project is focused on the Carnegie Science Center, a place she's been to numerous times.

While the center does a good job keeping the hallways from getting too crowded, she thinks the water in the H2Oh! exhibit is too cold and should be room-temperature.

Gabe Negri and Luca Korade are working together to get PNC Park to step up to the plate for folks with autism by providing sensory-friendly bags that are packed with fidget toys, weighted lap pads and noise-cancelling headphones.

Kennywood Park is one of Cameron Marchini's favorite spots in Pittsburgh, but he thinks they should have slower rides.

Kristy Locklin is a Tribune-Review contributor.